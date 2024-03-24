VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 811.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,115 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,275 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $9,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 152 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 2,628.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRSN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on VeriSign from $238.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 2,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.19, for a total value of $558,296.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,895 shares in the company, valued at $5,999,500.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 2,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.19, for a total transaction of $558,296.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,895 shares in the company, valued at $5,999,500.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 9,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.21, for a total value of $1,820,617.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 111,551 shares in the company, valued at $21,552,768.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,512 shares of company stock worth $4,427,782 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of VRSN traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $188.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 491,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,498. The business has a fifty day moving average of $196.53 and a 200 day moving average of $202.84. The company has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 0.88. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.36 and a 1 year high of $229.72.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The information services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $380.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.01 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.56% and a net margin of 54.74%. On average, analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About VeriSign

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.