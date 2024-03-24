Vertcoin (VTC) Price Tops $0.0555 on Top Exchanges

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 24th. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $3.83 million and approximately $12,008.46 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded 9.6% higher against the dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0555 or 0.00000084 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,929.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $463.89 or 0.00703619 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.73 or 0.00136103 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00009184 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.10 or 0.00047171 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.58 or 0.00214746 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00055001 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.55 or 0.00129756 BTC.

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 69,007,685 coins. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

