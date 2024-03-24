Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.17.

Separately, Barclays reduced their price target on Viasat from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Get Viasat alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Viasat

Viasat Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ VSAT opened at $17.12 on Tuesday. Viasat has a one year low of $15.02 and a one year high of $47.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.26.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Viasat had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 4.52%. As a group, analysts predict that Viasat will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Viasat in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Viasat in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Viasat by 138.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Viasat by 303.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Viasat during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viasat Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.