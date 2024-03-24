Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, Craig Hallum cut Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Vicor Price Performance

Shares of VICR stock opened at $38.04 on Friday. Vicor has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $98.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.98. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97 and a beta of 1.53.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.17). Vicor had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $92.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Robert Gendron sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $73,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,924.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Kemble D. Morrison sold 2,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $98,383.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Gendron sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $73,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,924.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,999 shares of company stock valued at $184,990 in the last quarter. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vicor

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vicor by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,477,438 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $111,336,000 after purchasing an additional 285,699 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vicor by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,477,074 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $116,274,000 after purchasing an additional 11,706 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vicor by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,062,437 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $111,372,000 after purchasing an additional 126,195 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Vicor by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,625,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $114,680,000 after purchasing an additional 563,884 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Vicor by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,312,499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $92,596,000 after purchasing an additional 12,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

