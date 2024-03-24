Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on VSTO. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vista Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.33.

VSTO opened at $32.26 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 0.96. Vista Outdoor has a 52 week low of $23.33 and a 52 week high of $33.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 20.00% and a negative net margin of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $682.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.85 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 13,341 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the first quarter worth about $398,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the first quarter worth about $253,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Vista Outdoor by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 4,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 11,257 shares in the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

