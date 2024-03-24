Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Price Reaches $7.43

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be purchased for $7.43 or 0.00011330 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $208.80 million and approximately $8.02 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00007514 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00026923 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00015769 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001599 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,638.30 or 1.00081320 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00012055 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $97.96 or 0.00149358 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 28,100,000 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 7.25924987 USD and is down -1.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 140 active market(s) with $8,012,510.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.