W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Position Lessened by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group trimmed its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WPC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 438.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. 62.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WPC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James lowered W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on W. P. Carey from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on W. P. Carey from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.70.

W. P. Carey Trading Down 1.0 %

W. P. Carey stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,481,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,306. The stock has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $51.36 and a one year high of $78.24.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $410.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.04 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 40.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.865 dividend. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.24%.

W. P. Carey Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

