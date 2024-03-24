W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Holdings Trimmed by Insight Folios Inc

Insight Folios Inc lowered its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at $258,792,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 536.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 447,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,994,000 after acquiring an additional 377,309 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,372,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,447,721,000 after acquiring an additional 294,558 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,396,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $966,451,000 after acquiring an additional 204,507 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 1,568.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,122,000 after acquiring an additional 155,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Shares of GWW traded down $2.45 on Friday, reaching $1,027.10. 130,925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,124. The firm has a market cap of $50.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.64. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $625.97 and a 12 month high of $1,034.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $943.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $825.09.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.05 by $0.28. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 56.54% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 20.55%.

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.22, for a total transaction of $2,966,586.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,664,629.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.22, for a total transaction of $2,966,586.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,664,629.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $968.88, for a total value of $3,694,339.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,756,231.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GWW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $775.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Loop Capital downgraded W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $925.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,075.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $913.89.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

