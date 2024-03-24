W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd trimmed its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $7,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $968.88, for a total value of $3,694,339.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,756,231.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.22, for a total value of $2,966,586.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,664,629.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $968.88, for a total value of $3,694,339.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,756,231.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger stock traded down $2.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,027.10. 130,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,124. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $943.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $825.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $50.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.14. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $625.97 and a one year high of $1,034.18.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.05 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 56.54% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.55%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GWW. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,075.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $809.00 to $907.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $913.89.

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

