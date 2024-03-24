Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Acquired by Heron Bay Capital Management

Heron Bay Capital Management grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,734,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 415,571 shares during the quarter. Warner Bros. Discovery makes up approximately 4.6% of Heron Bay Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Heron Bay Capital Management owned approximately 0.07% of Warner Bros. Discovery worth $19,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WBD. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter worth approximately $403,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Parkside Investments LLC increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 548,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,245,000 after buying an additional 21,060 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 31,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 11,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avity Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WBD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.24.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

WBD stock opened at $8.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.42. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.02 and a 12 month high of $15.56.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.34 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 3.48%. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.