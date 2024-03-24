Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 40.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,183 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $7,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the first quarter worth about $84,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Connections news, Director Andrea E. Bertone sold 902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total transaction of $152,591.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Connections Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WCN traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $170.88. The company had a trading volume of 586,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,607. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.12 and a twelve month high of $172.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $44.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.00.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WCN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group downgraded Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Waste Connections from $166.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Waste Connections from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Waste Connections from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.82.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

