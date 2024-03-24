Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Acquired by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 394.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 247 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Waters by 10.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Waters in the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Waters by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,535,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Waters by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 294,027 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $91,287,000 after buying an additional 4,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its position in Waters by 39.4% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,626 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Waters Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:WAT traded down $5.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $347.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,563. The company has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.93. Waters Co. has a one year low of $231.90 and a one year high of $363.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $330.68 and its 200-day moving average is $297.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waters

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $819.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.50 million. Waters had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 81.30%. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Waters news, Director Linda Baddour sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.54, for a total transaction of $177,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,250 shares in the company, valued at $799,965. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Waters from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Waters from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Waters from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.50.

Waters Profile

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

