Wealthsource Partners LLC Buys 323 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,681 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC IL lifted its stake in Boeing by 21.1% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 75,101 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $14,395,000 after purchasing an additional 13,079 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,776 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,749,000 after buying an additional 11,510 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Boeing by 65.0% in the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 7,999 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 1,335.3% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 36,443 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after buying an additional 33,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,037,044 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $198,781,000 after acquiring an additional 19,847 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $188.85. The stock had a trading volume of 7,826,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,865,459. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $201.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.44. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $176.25 and a twelve month high of $267.54. The company has a market capitalization of $115.22 billion, a PE ratio of -51.32, a PEG ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.75) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. William Blair began coverage on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Boeing in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.56.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

