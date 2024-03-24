Wealthsource Partners LLC Cuts Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:XJUN)

Wealthsource Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:XJUN – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 576.1% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 118,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after buying an additional 101,080 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 358,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,868,000 after acquiring an additional 9,049 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 2,675.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after buying an additional 92,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the first quarter worth about $300,000.

Shares of XJUN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.19. 2,955 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.62.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (XJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

