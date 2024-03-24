Wealthsource Partners LLC Grows Position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,981 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 281.3% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 29,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 21,513 shares during the period. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 65,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after buying an additional 11,231 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Onyx Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Onyx Financial Advisors LLC now owns 246,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,566,000 after purchasing an additional 27,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 176,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,269,000 after acquiring an additional 32,908 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFSD traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $47.03. The company had a trading volume of 421,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,920. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.01 and a 200 day moving average of $46.74. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $46.11 and a 52-week high of $47.19.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

