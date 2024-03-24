Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $1.58 Million Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Wealthsource Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in S&P Global by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,434,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,786,766,000 after acquiring an additional 282,966 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 13.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,579,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,769,787,000 after buying an additional 881,215 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 8.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,658,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,067,807,000 after purchasing an additional 428,737 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 39.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,529,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,097 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $1,112,935,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $446.25.

S&P Global Price Performance

NYSE SPGI traded down $9.42 on Friday, hitting $419.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,480,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,122. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $327.08 and a 52-week high of $461.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $134.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $434.48 and a 200-day moving average of $409.95.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. Equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $2,548,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,032,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Dow Jones Indices segments.

Featured Stories

