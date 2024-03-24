Wealthsource Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Wealthsource Partners LLC cut its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,493 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,793 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMD. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 68.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $179.65. 57,899,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,970,376. The company has a market cap of $287.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 345.49, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $179.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.02 and a 12-month high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.82.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at $42,248,089.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total transaction of $2,876,634.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,050,677.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 324,943 shares of company stock worth $59,919,994 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

