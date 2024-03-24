Wealthsource Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Wealthsource Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,697 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned 0.21% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USXF. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 4,235 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 119,605.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,372,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,351,000 after buying an additional 3,369,295 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 113.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 169,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,036,000 after purchasing an additional 89,792 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:USXF traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.08. 59,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,599. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.84. The firm has a market cap of $942.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.03. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $31.43 and a 12-month high of $45.47.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a $0.1057 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

