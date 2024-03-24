Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 326 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Wealthsource Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,902 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,940,011 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,534,710,000 after buying an additional 3,453,078 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Tesla by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,115,390 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,254,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431,570 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,160,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,546,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177,397 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,040,734 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,266,572,000 after buying an additional 269,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,459,540,000. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Tesla from $267.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. China Renaissance began coverage on Tesla in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Tesla from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.93.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total transaction of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,631,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total transaction of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 198,598 shares of company stock worth $36,952,434 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $170.83. The company had a trading volume of 75,580,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,103,592. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.37 and a 12 month high of $299.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $544.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.64, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.61.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

