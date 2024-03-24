Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 616 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Wealthsource Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,205 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 88,532.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,084,569 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,115,932,000 after acquiring an additional 78,995,341 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $1,829,675,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,976,459 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,678,273,000 after acquiring an additional 11,987,691 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,039,883 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,509,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,171,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,007,286 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $12,607,681,000 after buying an additional 5,910,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic raised Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $979,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,200.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.37. The company had a trading volume of 17,816,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,625,604. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.69. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.14 and a 12 month high of $43.21.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 96.38%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile



Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Further Reading

