Wealthsource Partners LLC Trims Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Wealthsource Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,473 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its position in shares of Oracle by 298.4% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 1,268.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of ORCL traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $127.79. The company had a trading volume of 6,659,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,268,044. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $87.51 and a 1-year high of $132.77. The stock has a market cap of $351.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.76.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

