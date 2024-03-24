Wealthsource Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,607 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned about 1.34% of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 126,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after buying an additional 5,662 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 220,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,214,000 after purchasing an additional 9,498 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,086,000. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC raised its position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 13,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 4,469 shares during the last quarter.

Get Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF alerts:

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.86. 41,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,565. Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $23.20 and a 52-week high of $27.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.69 and its 200 day moving average is $25.58.

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (CTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in global macro alternatives. The fund seeks absolute returns that have low correlation to the equities market. The actively managed fund uses futures in commodity, currency, and fixed income. CTA was launched on Mar 7, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.