WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lessened its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 713 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,008,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $616,906,000 after buying an additional 203,181 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,495,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $442,697,000 after purchasing an additional 158,652 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,295,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $346,021,000 after purchasing an additional 142,412 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,216,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $339,620,000 after purchasing an additional 155,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,998,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $352,831,000 after purchasing an additional 131,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WEC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.17.

In other news, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 2,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total value of $223,258.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,402,131.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other WEC Energy Group news, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 2,830 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total transaction of $223,258.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,402,131.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total transaction of $2,925,694.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 274,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,622,595.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WEC traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,318,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,024,501. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.13 and a 52 week high of $99.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.81.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 12.17%. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

