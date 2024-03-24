Wedbush Raises Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Price Target to $34.00

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Free Report) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $21.00 to $34.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Vera Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Vera Therapeutics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERA opened at $41.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a current ratio of 6.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -17.90 and a beta of 1.10. Vera Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.95 and a one year high of $50.78.

In other Vera Therapeutics news, major shareholder Commodore Capital Lp sold 1,050,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $18,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,200,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Commodore Capital Lp sold 1,050,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $18,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,400,000 shares in the company, valued at $79,200,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Maha Katabi purchased 161,290 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,628,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,481,826. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 39.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,796,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647,613 shares in the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP lifted its position in Vera Therapeutics by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 5,450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625,971 shares in the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 3,650,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,142,000 after acquiring an additional 694,286 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vera Therapeutics by 53.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,170,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,831,000 after acquiring an additional 759,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 1.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,122,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,892,000 after purchasing an additional 33,331 shares in the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis.

