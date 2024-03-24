Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.69. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $6.66, with a volume of 78,207 shares.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.0517 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.32%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EAD. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 107.8% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 7,325 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 17.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,201 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 20.0% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below investment grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, loans and preferred stocks rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Group.

