Western Union (NYSE:WU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Western Union (NYSE:WU – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

WU has been the topic of a number of other reports. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Western Union in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Western Union in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Western Union from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Western Union from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.95.

Western Union Stock Down 0.8 %

WU opened at $13.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.84. Western Union has a 52 week low of $10.37 and a 52 week high of $14.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.53.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Western Union had a return on equity of 113.63% and a net margin of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Union will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.95%.

Insider Transactions at Western Union

In related news, Director Timothy P. Murphy bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.85 per share, with a total value of $128,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,234.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Western Union by 134.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Western Union during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Western Union during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Western Union by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,366 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in Western Union by 310.5% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,615 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

