Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton reduced its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 149,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after acquiring an additional 8,031 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 425,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,057,000 after acquiring an additional 65,808 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 551,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,899,000 after acquiring an additional 96,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,237,000. 79.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:WY traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.61. 3,826,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,542,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.94. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $35.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.32. The firm has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 1.43.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC set a $37.00 price target on Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser

In related news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $31,908.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,096,843.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $262,575.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 140,694 shares in the company, valued at $4,925,696.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $31,908.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,096,843.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,773 shares of company stock worth $1,449,278. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

