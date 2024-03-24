WhiteCoin (XWC) Trading Down 54.9% Over Last 7 Days

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 12.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $19.15 million and $48,757.58 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0251 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 54.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00018073 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.57 or 0.00136575 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00009200 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000154 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001523 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

