Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Has $30,000 Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 2,680.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Insulet during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Insulet by 251.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Insulet by 104.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Insulet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Insulet

In other news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 11,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total value of $1,891,338.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,215.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PODD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $163.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Insulet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Insulet from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on Insulet

Insulet Price Performance

Insulet stock traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $164.31. 623,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,126,423. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $185.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.71. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $125.82 and a twelve month high of $335.91.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.73. Insulet had a return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $509.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Profile

(Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.