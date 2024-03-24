Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Purchases 226 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 307.2% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.94. 9,289,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,286,909. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.21. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $50.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

