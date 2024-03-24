Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Purchases New Position in KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMX)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF by 177.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Main Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $382,000.

KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of KEMX stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.17. 29,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,200. KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF has a 52-week low of $24.75 and a 52-week high of $29.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.40 and a 200 day moving average of $27.35. The company has a market cap of $35.00 million, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.93.

KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF Profile

The KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF (KEMX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks the investment results of an index focused on large-cap and mid-cap companies within emerging market countries, excluding China. KEMX was launched on Apr 12, 2019 and is managed by KraneShares.

