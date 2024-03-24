Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $113.50.

WK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Workiva from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Workiva from $123.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Workiva from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

Shares of NYSE WK opened at $83.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -35.24 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,262.59. Workiva has a twelve month low of $80.50 and a twelve month high of $116.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.43.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 26,521.01% and a negative net margin of 20.24%. The company had revenue of $166.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Workiva will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Workiva news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 11,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.62, for a total transaction of $1,070,919.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,846,849.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Workiva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workiva by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Workiva in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

