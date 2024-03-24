World Mobile Token (WMT) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $122.78 Million

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. Over the last week, World Mobile Token has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. One World Mobile Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000338 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. World Mobile Token has a market cap of $122.78 million and $2.18 million worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.50 or 0.00081508 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00010012 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00021673 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00017409 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00003710 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00008008 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001392 BTC.

About World Mobile Token

World Mobile Token (CRYPTO:WMT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 553,993,018 tokens. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken. The official website for World Mobile Token is worldmobiletoken.com. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling World Mobile Token

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token (WMT) is a utility token that powers the World Mobile Chain, a collaboration between Input Output Global and World Mobile. It is used for all transactions on the World Mobile network, including calls, data usage, and wallet transactions. These tokens are paid out to node operators and token stakers as rewards for their participation in the network. Additionally, customers can use WMT to pay for services like streaming, gaming, and e-commerce through the World Mobile app. The token also plays a crucial role in network security and decentralization, as nodes use it for staking to maintain consensus, similar to the functioning of the Cardano blockchain. World Mobile, launched in 2018, is focused on connecting under-connected communities across the world, emphasizing regions that have been traditionally underserved in terms of internet access. Micky Watkins is the founder and CEO of World Mobile Group.”

