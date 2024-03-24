Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $377.52

Wynnstay Group Plc (LON:WYN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 377.52 ($4.81) and traded as low as GBX 365 ($4.65). Wynnstay Group shares last traded at GBX 372.50 ($4.74), with a volume of 33,679 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on WYN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 520 ($6.62) price objective on shares of Wynnstay Group in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Wynnstay Group in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Get Wynnstay Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Wynnstay Group

Wynnstay Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Wynnstay Group Increases Dividend

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 371.96 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 377.28. The company has a market capitalization of £85.60 million, a PE ratio of 1,241.67 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.02.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 11.75 ($0.15) per share. This represents a yield of 3.62%. This is a boost from Wynnstay Group’s previous dividend of $5.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Wynnstay Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,666.67%.

Wynnstay Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wynnstay Group Plc manufactures and supplies agricultural products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agriculture and Specialist Agricultural Merchanting segments. The Agriculture segment offers feeds for farm livestock, feed raw materials for farmers and other manufacturers; seeds, fertiliser and agrochemicals; and grain marketing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wynnstay Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynnstay Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.