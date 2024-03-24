Xai (XAI) Price Down 4.9% Over Last Week

Xai (XAI) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 24th. In the last week, Xai has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. Xai has a total market cap of $331.70 million and approximately $24.86 million worth of Xai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Xai token can currently be bought for approximately $1.20 or 0.00001826 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Xai Profile

Xai’s total supply is 1,007,924,352 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,118,150 tokens. Xai’s official Twitter account is @xai_games. Xai’s official website is xai.games. The official message board for Xai is medium.com/@xaifoundation.

Xai Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Xai (XAI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Xai has a current supply of 1,007,924,351.904109 with 277,118,150 in circulation. The last known price of Xai is 1.17748111 USD and is down -1.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 124 active market(s) with $25,075,652.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xai.games/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Xai using one of the exchanges listed above.

