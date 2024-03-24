Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Xcel Brands Stock Down 5.7 %

NASDAQ XELB opened at $0.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $15.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.46. Xcel Brands has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $2.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.11.

Get Xcel Brands alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark Disanto bought 146,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.65 per share, for a total transaction of $95,062.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,174,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $763,270.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 52.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Xcel Brands

About Xcel Brands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Potomac Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Xcel Brands by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 779,452 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 148,050 shares during the period. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Xcel Brands by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 506,025 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 62,353 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Xcel Brands by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 95,997 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.