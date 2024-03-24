Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Xcel Brands Stock Down 5.7 %
NASDAQ XELB opened at $0.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $15.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.46. Xcel Brands has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $2.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.11.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Mark Disanto bought 146,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.65 per share, for a total transaction of $95,062.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,174,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $763,270.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 52.41% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Xcel Brands
About Xcel Brands
Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.
