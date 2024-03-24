Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Given New $15.50 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $15.50 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on XHR. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. B. Riley restated a neutral rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, March 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xenia Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.30.

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $15.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $15.84. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.88 and a beta of 1.46.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $253.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.00 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 1.87%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 235.29%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,858,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,132,000 after purchasing an additional 435,427 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth $750,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth $2,120,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,195,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,862,000 after acquiring an additional 70,937 shares during the period. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

