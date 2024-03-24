Yarbrough Capital LLC Has $57.29 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Yarbrough Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 139,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 3.0% of Yarbrough Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Yarbrough Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $57,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $446.38. 28,253,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,933,948. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $431.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $398.03. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $304.77 and a 52-week high of $449.34.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5735 per share. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

