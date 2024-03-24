Yarbrough Capital LLC Has $812,000 Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Yarbrough Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 89.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,270,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,595,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322,673 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,294,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,430,978,000 after buying an additional 181,050 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,039,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $669,221,000 after buying an additional 499,056 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,926,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $660,318,000 after buying an additional 172,250 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,815,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $643,015,000 after buying an additional 63,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Allstate stock traded up $3.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $165.25. 1,572,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,043,074. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $100.57 and a twelve month high of $168.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $158.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.07.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $1.95. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $14.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.36) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 13.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently -296.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. HSBC began coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Allstate from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Allstate from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Allstate from $141.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.81.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

