Yarbrough Capital LLC Invests $410,000 in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Chewy during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 120.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Chewy in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Ossiam lifted its position in Chewy by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Chewy by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chewy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CHWY shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Chewy from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Chewy from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upgraded Chewy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.64.

Chewy Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of CHWY stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.62. 13,207,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,453,457. Chewy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.65 and a 52 week high of $40.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 207.78, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 12,325,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $250,074,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 12,325,000 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $250,074,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 40,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $717,257.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 557,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,859,926.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,560,416 shares of company stock worth $254,241,215. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Chewy

(Free Report)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.