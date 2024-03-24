Yarbrough Capital LLC Invests $410,000 in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Chewy during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 120.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Chewy in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Ossiam lifted its position in Chewy by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Chewy by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CHWY shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Chewy from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Chewy from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upgraded Chewy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.64.
Chewy Trading Up 4.4 %
Shares of CHWY stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.62. 13,207,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,453,457. Chewy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.65 and a 52 week high of $40.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 207.78, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.92.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 12,325,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $250,074,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 12,325,000 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $250,074,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 40,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $717,257.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 557,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,859,926.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,560,416 shares of company stock worth $254,241,215. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
About Chewy
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Chewy
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.