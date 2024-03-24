Yarbrough Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Yarbrough Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,992 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC’s holdings in Flywire were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLYW. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Flywire in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Flywire by 457.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Flywire by 76.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Flywire in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Flywire alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Rob Orgel sold 17,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $468,195.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 468,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,784,180.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Rob Orgel sold 17,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $468,195.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 468,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,784,180.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Phillip John Riese sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.41, for a total value of $1,320,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 232,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,128,097.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,257 shares of company stock valued at $3,500,722. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on FLYW. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Flywire from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Flywire from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Flywire in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Flywire from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Flywire currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Flywire

Flywire Trading Down 3.4 %

FLYW traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.47. 950,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,955,293. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.14. Flywire Co. has a 1-year low of $18.65 and a 1-year high of $35.80.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $100.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.52 million. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 1.35% and a negative net margin of 2.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Flywire Co. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Flywire Company Profile

(Free Report)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.