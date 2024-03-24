Yarbrough Capital LLC Purchases 787 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Yarbrough Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,842 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Trex by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 35,605 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 16,547 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 64,386 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

TREX stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.58. The stock had a trading volume of 486,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,608. The firm has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.50. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.90 and a 52-week high of $101.91.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Trex had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 18.76%. The business had revenue of $195.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

TREX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark increased their target price on Trex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Trex from $89.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on Trex from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Trex from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Trex from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.89.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

