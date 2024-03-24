Yarbrough Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH)

Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Separately, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $134,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $31.39. The stock had a trading volume of 63,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,943. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $25.03 and a 1 year high of $31.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.85.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RSPH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RSPH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

