Yarbrough Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH)

Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.
Separately, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $134,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $31.39. The stock had a trading volume of 63,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,943. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $25.03 and a 1 year high of $31.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.85.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RSPH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RSPH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.