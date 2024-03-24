Yarbrough Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO)

Yarbrough Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Free Report) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,385 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC’s holdings in Portillo’s were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Portillo’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Portillo’s during the second quarter worth about $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Portillo’s during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Portillo’s during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Portillo’s during the third quarter worth about $49,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Portillo’s

In other news, COO Derrick Lee Pratt sold 1,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total value of $27,295.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,569.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 7.19% of the company’s stock.

Portillo’s Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ PTLO traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.34. 487,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,112,972. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.92. Portillo’s Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.57 and a 52-week high of $23.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $973.42 million, a P/E ratio of 43.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.87.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $187.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.95 million. Portillo’s had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Portillo’s Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Portillo’s Profile

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.

