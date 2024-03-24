Zcash (ZEC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $59.05 Million

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. Zcash has a total market cap of $474.68 million and $59.05 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zcash has traded down 2% against the US dollar. One Zcash coin can now be bought for about $29.07 or 0.00044417 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zcash alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.22 or 0.00072150 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00020603 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Zcash Profile

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.