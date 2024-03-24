Zhihu (ZH) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 26th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Zhihu stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,635,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,927. The stock has a market cap of $436.96 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 0.30. Zhihu has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZH. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Zhihu during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zhihu during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Zhihu by 628.2% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 15,077 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Zhihu during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Zhihu by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 11,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.

