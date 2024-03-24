ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Research Coverage Started at KeyCorp

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

ZI has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $17.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered ZoomInfo Technologies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.58.

ZI stock opened at $15.55 on Thursday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1 year low of $12.36 and a 1 year high of $30.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.59, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.17.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $316.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 78.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,106,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,393,000 after acquiring an additional 13,211,331 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 180.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,859,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,303,000 after acquiring an additional 8,909,420 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $120,619,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 52,230.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,055,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,960,000 after acquiring an additional 6,043,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 110.7% during the third quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 9,765,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,131,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

