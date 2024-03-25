12,382 Shares in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Purchased by Invera Wealth Advisors LLC

Invera Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Agincourt Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Agincourt Capital Management LLC now owns 146,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 116.2% in the third quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 25,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 13,778 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 516.3% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 7,806 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 65,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,159,000 after purchasing an additional 12,518 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $97.65. 4,684,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,797,367. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $100.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.34.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

