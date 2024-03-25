148,675 Shares in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Purchased by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 148,675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,687,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.15% of STERIS at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in STERIS during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on STERIS in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on STERIS from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.60.

STERIS Trading Down 3.5 %

NYSE STE traded down $7.99 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $221.01. 348,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,177. The stock has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of 40.11 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $226.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.11. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $180.54 and a 52 week high of $254.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.43%.

STERIS Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

