16,000 Shares in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Acquired by Connective Portfolio Management LLC

Connective Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Altimmune by 10.7% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Altimmune by 18.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Altimmune during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Altimmune by 8.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Altimmune by 77.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altimmune Price Performance

Altimmune stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 636,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,961,415. The stock has a market cap of $489.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.59. Altimmune, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $14.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Altimmune in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

Altimmune Profile

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

